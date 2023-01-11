- Advertisement -

According to Lilwin, he’s much richer than Dr Likee and all the other Youtube stars in the country at the moment.

Speaking in a fresh attack video aimed at demoralizing the Youtube stars whom he has a long-standing beef with – Lilwin alleged that they earn peanuts from the craft while he earns millions.

He also bragged that they can never hire him to be on their set because they can’t afford his charges which is half a million.

Lilwin who seems to intensely hate and dislike the YouTube stars in Ghana also made a mockery of the videos they produce by describing them as subpar.

The comic actor who likes to tease and make his enemies become the subject of scorn later advised them to get professional scriptwriters so that they can improve upon the content they produce for their fans to watch.

Watch the video below to know more…

This is almost the third time Lilwin has attacked Dr Likee and his proteges but none of them has replied to the comic actor’s insults and mockery.

Perhaps, they have chosen to be the bigger persons and turned a blind eye to all the unnecessary criticisms directed at them.