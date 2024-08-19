“I’m richer than both John Mahama and his brother Ibrahim Mahama” – Chairman Wontumi brags (Video)

Chairman Wontumi, born Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics has bragged that he’s much richer than ex-president John Mahama and hios brother Ibrahim Mahama.

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM with Kwame Adinkra, the Ashanti Regional NPP chairman bragged that he has been a serial entrepreneur for 20 years now.

According to Chairman Wontumi, unlike John Mahama, he has known businesses and employees hence he can hit his hand against his chest that he’s richer than him.

Talking about Ibrahim Mahama, Chairman Wontumi insisted that even the Engineers And Planners CEO knows he has been richer than him for over 20 years.

In the words of Chairman Wontumi, even if we were to combine the net worth of ex-president John Mahama and his brother, he would still be richer than them.

These comments from the charismatic Chairman Wontumi have raised a hot conversation piece on social media.

@Nationn on X for instance commented; We don’t care about who has more money, all we know is that, Ibrahim Mahama is gentle and has a company that was once used to clear the Odor river. He doesn’t also do galamsey or talk anyhow.

@mawuli_2015 – Ibrahim Mahama directly employs over 10,000 workers and supports 5,000 more through his cement distribution network. His impact on Ghana’s economy is immense. he shouldn’t compare himself to such remarkable achievements; his legacy speaks for itself.

@EmiBreeze – Empty Barrels make the most noise, You can be richer than us all, cuz your government have allowed you to steal from us and oppose hardship on us no wonder, Ibrahim have employed, helping and putting peoples at the top his still quite..

@Qweku_bugadm – If Cecilia dapaah has all that money imaging what this man will have