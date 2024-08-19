type here...
GhPageNews"I'm richer than both John Mahama and his brother Ibrahim Mahama" -...
News

“I’m richer than both John Mahama and his brother Ibrahim Mahama” – Chairman Wontumi brags (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
I'm richer than both John Mahama and his brother Ibrahim Mahama - Chairman Wontumi brags (Video)

Chairman Wontumi, born Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics has bragged that he’s much richer than ex-president John Mahama and hios brother Ibrahim Mahama.

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM with Kwame Adinkra, the Ashanti Regional NPP chairman bragged that he has been a serial entrepreneur for 20 years now.

According to Chairman Wontumi, unlike John Mahama, he has known businesses and employees hence he can hit his hand against his chest that he’s richer than him.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing party, NPP, has said the Asantes would not deter him from voting for his party regardless of their performance. According to him, if the NPP fails to deliver on their development promise to the people in the Ashanti Region, they will still fall short of their votes. Speaking on the back of the government's decision to go to the International Monetary Fund for a bailout, Chairman Wontumi said the government's decision would not affect the party’s election fortunes adversely. Chairman Wontumi burst the bubble of the opposition of the NDC by stating that the government's decision to go for an IMF bailout would not increase their chances in the Ashanti Region as Asantes would still vote for the NPP nevertheless. "NDC should forget 40% of votes in Ashanti Region, because with or without developments ‘we the Asantes will vote for NPP," he said. Per election data, the Ashanti Region is the NPP's stronghold, where they get the majority of their presidential votes and parliamentary seats. However, recent election results show a substantial decline in their numbers with the paradigm-shifting in favour of the NDC.

Talking about Ibrahim Mahama, Chairman Wontumi insisted that even the Engineers And Planners CEO knows he has been richer than him for over 20 years.

In the words of Chairman Wontumi, even if we were to combine the net worth of ex-president John Mahama and his brother, he would still be richer than them.

These comments from the charismatic Chairman Wontumi have raised a hot conversation piece on social media.

@Nationn on X for instance commented; We don’t care about who has more money, all we know is that, Ibrahim Mahama is gentle and has a company that was once used to clear the Odor river. He doesn’t also do galamsey or talk anyhow.

-- AD --

@mawuli_2015 – Ibrahim Mahama directly employs over 10,000 workers and supports 5,000 more through his cement distribution network. His impact on Ghana’s economy is immense. he shouldn’t compare himself to such remarkable achievements; his legacy speaks for itself.

@EmiBreeze – Empty Barrels make the most noise, You can be richer than us all, cuz your government have allowed you to steal from us and oppose hardship on us no wonder, Ibrahim have employed, helping and putting peoples at the top his still quite..

@Qweku_bugadm – If Cecilia dapaah has all that money imaging what this man will have

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, August 19, 2024
Accra
few clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
83 %
3.5mph
20 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
77 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
77 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways