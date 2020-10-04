type here...
GhPage Entertainment I'm scared my kids would know about my scandals - Davido
Entertainment

I’m scared my kids would know about my scandals – Davido

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
I'm scared my kids would know about my scandals - Davido
Davido-kid
- Advertisement -

Nigerian superstar David Adedeji Adeleke known in showbiz as Davido has revealed his greatest fear about the future.

The ‘FEM’ hitmaker speaking in an interview revealed that the greatest fear he has at the moment is the fact that his kids would grow to know about his scandals.

According to him, in these days of social media where all informations are shared or posted online, he is of the firm believe that they might grow to read those stories from the internet.

Davido added that he tries his best to be a better person and a better father.

Going forward he stated his children might question him over his decision to have children with three different women.

However he pointed out that he does not have regrets having them.

Davido has three children. He is engaged to the mother of his third child in the person Chioma Avril Rowland.

Recently he revealed that they had plans to get married this year but the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus forced them to cancel the plans adding that he hope they get married next year.

Davido rose to fame after releasing “Dami Duro”, the second single from his debut studio album Omo Baba Olowo (2012), from which six additional singles—”Back When”, “Ekuro”, “Overseas”, “All of You”, “Gbon Gbon”, and “Feel Alright”—were taken.

In 2012, Davido won the Next Rated award at The Headies. Between 2013 and 2015, he released the hit singles “Gobe”, “One of a Kind”, “Skelewu”, “Aye”, “Tchelete (Goodlife)”, “Naughty”, “Owo Ni Koko”, “The Sound” and “The Money”.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, October 4, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
69 %
3.5mph
20 %
Sun
81 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News