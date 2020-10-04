- Advertisement -

Nigerian superstar David Adedeji Adeleke known in showbiz as Davido has revealed his greatest fear about the future.

The ‘FEM’ hitmaker speaking in an interview revealed that the greatest fear he has at the moment is the fact that his kids would grow to know about his scandals.

According to him, in these days of social media where all informations are shared or posted online, he is of the firm believe that they might grow to read those stories from the internet.

Davido added that he tries his best to be a better person and a better father.

Going forward he stated his children might question him over his decision to have children with three different women.

However he pointed out that he does not have regrets having them.

Davido has three children. He is engaged to the mother of his third child in the person Chioma Avril Rowland.

Recently he revealed that they had plans to get married this year but the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus forced them to cancel the plans adding that he hope they get married next year.

Davido rose to fame after releasing “Dami Duro”, the second single from his debut studio album Omo Baba Olowo (2012), from which six additional singles—”Back When”, “Ekuro”, “Overseas”, “All of You”, “Gbon Gbon”, and “Feel Alright”—were taken.

In 2012, Davido won the Next Rated award at The Headies. Between 2013 and 2015, he released the hit singles “Gobe”, “One of a Kind”, “Skelewu”, “Aye”, “Tchelete (Goodlife)”, “Naughty”, “Owo Ni Koko”, “The Sound” and “The Money”.