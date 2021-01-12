- Advertisement -

Actress Nana Ama Mcbrown has shared one of her greatest fears in life with her fans and that happens to be the fear of getting divorced in her marriage.

Nana Ama who is a mother of one and the wife of Maxwell Mensah made this revelation while granting an interview to Quophi Okyeame on Angel FM.

The multi-talented actress was on the hot seat as the main theme for the program was to get her to answer 30 questions.

She was asked by the host of the programme if she ever gets scared of the fact that her husband Maxwell might wake up one day and call for a divorce.

In answering the question, she indicated that she sometimes thinks about divorce just like anyone out there.

She said: “I’m human being, I get scared of divorce I get and like I said I have Ghanaians at heart and everything i do of course i think about them.”

Felicity Ama Agyemang, known as Nana Ama McBrown, is a Ghanaian actress, TV presenter and a music writer. She rose to prominence for her role in television series Tentacles. Later, she found mainstream success following her role in the Twi-language movie “Asoreba”.