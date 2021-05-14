I’m seriously dating – Efia Odo reveals why she’s distanced herself from Shatta Wale

- Advertisement -

Contrary to claims their friendship has crumbled, Efia Odo insists she is still friends with Shatta Wale but she has only distanced herself from him out of respect for her boyfriend.

According to the actress, she’s in a serious relationship with a man who really loves her, thus, she needs to reciprocate and make him feel special.

Efia Odo revealed that when her relationship started getting serious she had to distance herself from Shatta because her loyalty is now with her boyfriend.

She told BBC Pidgin, “My guy and I started getting serious. I have come to respect him more and distance myself from Shatta. Not because of anything, but just because I respect my man more and my loyalty is to him. Shatta will always be my friend.”

She also said the rumours about Shatta Wale’s health is false.

She confirmed he is doing well and they speak almost every day.