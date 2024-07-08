type here...
I’m seriously sick, Shatta has abandoned me for over 10 years, and I need help – Musician’s mum cries for help

By Armani Brooklyn
Madam Evelyn, the mother of renowned Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale, has publicly accused her son of neglect in a heart-wrenching video.

The bedridden mother revealed that she has neither seen nor spoken to her famous son for the past decade.

In the emotional video, Madam Evelyn disclosed the severe challenges she has faced over the years.

She stated that her health has deteriorated significantly, leaving her in urgent need of financial assistance.

The once-vibrant woman expressed how poverty and the inability to afford essential medications have caused her to age rapidly.

She also emphasised the urgency of her condition, explaining that without the necessary medical treatment, her health continues to worsen.

Her heartfelt appeal has struck a chord with many who have pledged to support her.

As expected, many fans and followers of Shatta Wale have expressed their shock and disappointment, urging the musician to reach out and support his mother.

The hashtag #SupportMadamEvelyn has begun trending as Ghanaians rally to offer assistance and support.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

