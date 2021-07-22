- Advertisement -

Actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has reacted to comments from Ayisha Modi about the identity of her daughter Nhyira’s father.

Fans and followers of Tracey Boakye have been asking about the father of her daughter especially when allegations went rife that former President John Dramani Mahama is the father.

Her fight with songstress Mzbel heightened those allegations especially when the two were referring to the mystery man as “Papa No”.

Afia Schwarzenegger has stepped on the toes of the unofficial PRO for Stonebwoy Ayisha Modi who also spilt the beans.

According to Ayisha Modi, John Mahama isn’t the father of Tracey Boakye’s daughter as people have been made to believe.

She explained that Tracey Boakye was just blackmailing the former president because the biological father of her daughter is the CEO of Angel Group of Companies Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Well, Tracey Boakye has reacted to the comment from Ayisha Modi.

Sharing a photo on her Instagram handle she stated that she was single and searching or she already has Nhyira papa.

She captioned it: “I AM SINGLE AND SEARCHING OOO ??, ANAA MOSE @nana_akua_nhyira_ PAPA? ?”

See screenshot below: