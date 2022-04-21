- Advertisement -

Ghana’s biggest artiste of the moment Black Sherif has set the records straight when it comes to relationships.

Since attaining stardom, the Kweku Frimpong hitmaker has been seen in videos hanging out with ladies making some people think he is using his newfound fame to sleep around.

During a recent interview, he was asked about his current relationship status to which he responded by saying he is single and not in any relationship.

According to him, he is not yet ready to be in a relationship but all he can say is when the time is right he would look for a lady and be with her.

Watch the interview below:

Following the interview, a lady in the comment section came to reveal that she is in a relationship with Blacko but they have decided to keep the relationship a secret.

See the screenshot below:

We can’t say if the lady is being serious or just saying that for fun.