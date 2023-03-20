type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"I'm single" - Fella Makafui states in a trending video amidst rumours...
Entertainment

“I’m single” – Fella Makafui states in a trending video amidst rumours of divorce from Medikal

By Armani Brooklyn
Medikal-and-Fella-Makafui
Medikal-and-Fella-Makafui
- Advertisement -

In this short video which has stirred reactions online, Fella Makafui was hanging out with her friend on her birthday and decided to go live on Instagram and interact with her fans online.

During the live session, Fella Makafui claimed that she is presently single after a fan inquired about her current relationship status.

The actress and mother of one firmly replied to the fan that she’s currently single and searching.

READ ALSO: Fella Makafui ignores Medikal’s love letter to her

Grid of Medikal-and-Fella-Makafui
Medikal-and-Fella-Makafui

The reports that Fella Makafui and Medikal have allegedly split up gained massive weight on social media after the rapper featured his ex-lover Sister Derby on his ‘Cold & Trophies’ song.

Prior to the release of the song, Fella Makafui was seen in a couple of pictures on both her Instagram and Facebook pictures without wearing her wedding rings.

After the release of the song also, Fella Makafui hasn’t commented on the song or shared its flyer or reposted its video on any of her social media pages.

RAD ALSO: Medikal dispels divorce rumors

Her wedding ring is also off her fingers citing her most recent pictures online.

Meanwhile, Medikal claimed during an interview with Fiifi Pratt that Fella hasn’t complained about his collaboration with Sister Derby hence she’s cool with it.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Medikal ‘shades’ Fella Makafui in his new song with Sister Derby

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 20, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.7 ° F
    86.7 °
    86.7 °
    62 %
    3.9mph
    23 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]om

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News