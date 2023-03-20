- Advertisement -

Actress, Fella Makafui has alleged in a new trending video that she’s now single – Meaning her marriage with Medikal has been annulled.

In this short video which has stirred reactions online, Fella Makafui was hanging out with her friend on her birthday and decided to go live on Instagram and interact with her fans online.

During the live session, Fella Makafui claimed that she is presently single after a fan inquired about her current relationship status.

The actress and mother of one firmly replied to the fan that she’s currently single and searching.

The reports that Fella Makafui and Medikal have allegedly split up gained massive weight on social media after the rapper featured his ex-lover Sister Derby on his ‘Cold & Trophies’ song.

Prior to the release of the song, Fella Makafui was seen in a couple of pictures on both her Instagram and Facebook pictures without wearing her wedding rings.

After the release of the song also, Fella Makafui hasn’t commented on the song or shared its flyer or reposted its video on any of her social media pages.

Her wedding ring is also off her fingers citing her most recent pictures online.

Meanwhile, Medikal claimed during an interview with Fiifi Pratt that Fella hasn’t complained about his collaboration with Sister Derby hence she’s cool with it.

