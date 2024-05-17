Legendary musician Barima Sidney has sent out an unqualified apology to former President John Dramani Mahama for indirectly causing him to lose the 2020 elections.

Remember in 2020 actress Tracey Boakye and Mzbel engaged in an online banter that tagged a man they were both dating as ‘Papa No’.

Many people attributed ‘Papa No’ to former President John Dramani Mahama since he was friends with both ladies and it was also alleged by some people that he was having an affair with them.

Following this, Barima Sidney capitalised on the term ‘Papa No’ and dropped a song to that effect.

In an interview four years later Barima Sidney was asked if he knew his ‘Papa No’ song caused a huge damage to John Mahama going to the 2020 elections.

Barima Sidney explained the song’s origin, stating that it was sparked by a social media fad at the time.

He made it clear that no one was a target because all he was doing was performing a song for his fans to enjoy.

“I heard two ladies conversing on social media about ‘Papa No’ and we all know those two celebrities, Gloria Kani and Tracey Boakye. So, when I heard of Papa No, I was like, this is very interesting. Let me just work on something. So, I just went to the studio one night from 12 to 7 a.m.; we just released it, and by 9:00, it was all over.

“So, I didn’t have anybody in mind, but then some people gathered some rashes of the former president and put it behind the music, and they were using it to promote their own stuff. So, at the end of the day, people thought it was me. I had no idea.”

As a result, Barima Sidney, during an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show on Wednesday, apologised to the NDC flagbearer for any harm caused.

“I’ll take this opportunity to apologise to the former President John Mahama. I mean, it wasn’t about him, and I was not the one who did those videos and rashes that circulated on social media. ‘Papa No’ goes to everybody,”