One member of the music group Keche, Joshua, has officially apologised to King Paluta after calling him out on social media some weeks ago.

Earlier, Joshua in a viral video called out the ‘Aseda’ hitmaker for failing to promote their song together but has been promoting tracks with other people on his social media pages.

Joshua wondered what the problem could be and why King Paluta would be treating them that way, and he used some unprintable words on him.

Fast forward, Keche was interviewed on Hitz FM and Joshua used the opportunity to address the supposed fight and also apologise to King Paluta.

According to him, there is no bad blood between him and King Paluta but he was angry and frustrated following the failure of King Paluta to promote their track hence the decision to launch an attack on him.

“I have no problem with King Paluta. He’s my brother…People have pointed out that I used some words in the video I shared. I was angry, that is why I used those words. I’m so sorry about it. I don’t want this to lead to any hate between Keche’s fans and King Paluta’s fans. I’m so sorry about the words I used. I have no bad blood with King Paluta or his management,” he said.

“The thing is that we collaborated with him. The song belongs to both of us. He can perform the song anywhere. So if I collaborate with him, I expect him to at least put some energy into it. The energy that he put into supporting other artistes and promoting Eno Barony—we wanted him to put the same energy into promoting the song that he put his voice in. But as he wasn’t promoting the song, it looked as if he didn’t want to do any song with us in the first place. That’s what we felt,” Joshua stated.

Joshua admitted that King Paluta never took a dime from them to feature on the song but he will receive royalties due him and they would be shooting the music video whenever King Paluta who is currently in the UK is ready to shoot.

“I spoke to the manager but was informed that King Paluta is in the UK right now. But I was told to talk to somebody to get his size and everything. So the arrangement is there; when King Paluta is ready to shoot, I will be happy,” he said.