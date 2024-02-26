type here...
“I’m sorry for my ¢1gh data comment, it was a cyberbullying campaign with no harm” – Afua Asantewaa clarifies

By Osei Emmanuel
Weeks after making the news for the loose talk, Afua Asantewaa has clarified her recent comments on one Ghana Cedi data bundles, stating that her remarks were misunderstood and it was rather intended as a cyberbullying campaign.

As reported by ghpage.com, Afua Asantewaa was of the view that some people on social media do not know how to communicate properly and end up in public ridicule.

RELATED STORY: Ghanaians are intimidated by my success and they comment anyhow with their 1gh data – Afua Asantewaa

Too many people expose their ignorance on social media. They comment anyhow with 1gh data and DM or meet you in person begging for money or job,” she wrote.

She went on to add that;

Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Lack of knowledge, many shall perish. They don’t know their contact or email used to register their ghost can easily be tracked.

Despite facing criticism for her comments, Afua emphasized in a recent live interview with Pulse Ghana that she did not intend to degrade her supporters and appreciates everyone who has supported her.

