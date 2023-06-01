“I’m still a virgin” – 123-year-old woman reveals; Says she’s waiting for the right man

- Advertisement -

An aged Kenyan woman, Theresa Nyirakajumba, has disclosed that she is still a virgin and has never had sexual relations with a man.

In a recent interview with Afrimax, Theresa, who shared a video of her ID card to show she is 123 years old, gave an expose into her personal life.



She said she turned down several suitors in her youth because she was not ready to settle down.

According to her, she was also looking for the right man whom she would share a special connection with but didn’t find one.

Sadly, when she was ready to get married, she was already too old to attract the attention of men and had stopped receiving marriage proposals.

According to Theresa, who lives in a run-down house, she might have had children if she had been sexually intimate with a man in her youthful days.

She, however, stated that she is still hopeful to find a male companion at 123 because she is tired of living a lonely and boring life.

Her words,

“I never had a husband in my entire life. Yes of course I am still a virgin.. I would think of it during my era but I won’t take myself to any husband.”

“My name is Theresa Nyirakajumba. I have never seen the nakedness of a man. For 123 years, I live with an unfulfilled desire, a deviant hope and a courageous spirit of waiting that one day a man will emerge and embrace my soul.”

“At the moment, you can help me and bring me a man. When I was young I didn’t want to associate with men and that prevented me from any potential relationship. I never developed love for any man.”

