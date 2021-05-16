I’m still a virgin – Bibi of Date Rush reveals

- Advertisement -

Date Rush’s Bibi says she has never engaged in any illicit sexual activity with a man in her entire life.

In an exclusive interview with GhPage.com, the aspiring actress and presenter said she is still a virgin and single.

Bibi’s remarks left the host, Rashad’s, jaw-dropping as he exclaimed in shock, “Huh! … you’re a virgin?”

On why she went on Date Rush to find a boyfriend, she explained that in her personal conviction she believes in “love at first sight” and was hopeful to find true love on Date Rush, hence, her decision to join the reality TV show.

Bibi also opened up on why she turned down Sammy Aboagye, a 23-year-old final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

According to her, Sammy appeared to be talkative and that is one of the traits in a man that turns her off. She explained that she expected his looks and demeanour alone to do the talking for him.

Additionally, Bibi said Sammy’s sense of fashion was not in line with her preferences.