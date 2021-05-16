type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI'm still a virgin - Bibi of Date Rush reveals
Entertainment

I’m still a virgin – Bibi of Date Rush reveals

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Date Rush’s Bibi says she has never engaged in any illicit sexual activity with a man in her entire life.

In an exclusive interview with GhPage.com, the aspiring actress and presenter said she is still a virgin and single.

Bibi’s remarks left the host, Rashad’s, jaw-dropping as he exclaimed in shock, “Huh! … you’re a virgin?”

On why she went on Date Rush to find a boyfriend, she explained that in her personal conviction she believes in “love at first sight” and was hopeful to find true love on Date Rush, hence, her decision to join the reality TV show.

Watch the full video below.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Bibi also opened up on why she turned down Sammy Aboagye, a 23-year-old final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). 

According to her, Sammy appeared to be talkative and that is one of the traits in a man that turns her off. She explained that she expected his looks and demeanour alone to do the talking for him.

Additionally, Bibi said Sammy’s sense of fashion was not in line with her preferences.

Source:ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, May 16, 2021
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
79 %
3.5mph
20 %
Sun
84 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News