Ghanaian gospel diva, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has insisted that she’s still a virgin.

Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on OKAY FM, Diana Asamoah claimed that she has never had sex before and still holds feelings of pride in her virginity.

Speaking about relationships, Diana Asamoah dismissed the wild rumours that she’s now seeing a man.

According to her, she’s not in any kind of romantic affair and she’s currently in love with the Holy Spirit.

She additionally revealed that she has no plans of either dating or marrying now.

Alot of social media users have flawed Diana Asmaoh’s claims that she’s still a virgin.

They strongly believe she has had sex before but is ashamed to publicly admit that she has enjoyed herself in bed with a man before.

Diana Asamoah shows off an Israeli man claim that’s her husband

Ghanaian Gospel musician Diana Asamoah who has been making the news in recent times has taken to social media to show off her new man which she claims is her husband.

In recent times, the action of the Gospel musician has got many people angry and wondering if she is the Diana Asamoah of 15 years ago stating that this new Diana is something else.

Weeks ago, she was dropped off her record label because they claimed she has breached her contract several times.

