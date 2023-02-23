- Advertisement -

A newly married Nigerian woman has taken to the internet to seek help from her dilemma of having to choose between her husband and ex-boyfriend.

She disclosed that she got married last month, and her ex has only recently returned to her life after being abusive during their collapsed relationship and dumping her after she got pregnant.

In her confession, she admitted still loving him and would not mind if they get back together despite the abuse but her present marriage, which is only a month old, is an issue.

According to her, she doesn’t want to hurt her husband who has done a lot for her by giving her all she desires but her heart is still with the ex-lover.

She said;

“I need serious help… I got married last month to the man of my dreams, he is my long term friend. We reconnected and things worked out for us. We got married last December because he’s not based in Nigeria, he’s bases In the US,he’s a very good man, he loves me immensely, he provides for me.

I never lacked anything since we met, he makes sure I’m good. He knows my family and accepted us the way we are he is caring, he is simply perfect. The issue is I don’t love him that much. I do pity him because sometimes I show it to him but I can’t do anything about it.



I still have deep feelings for my ex who maltreated me so bad, abused me and showed me how bad love could be. After everything he has put me through I still love and have serious feelings for him. My ex got me pregnant a few times and whenever I inform him, he would ignore me after asking me to get rid of it. I lost my self esteem, he never cared about my feelings then.

My well-being meant nothing to him. He cheated on me countless times and made me look like a fool. I saw hell while we were together.



The issue is after all he has done my heart still beats for him, a lot more than for the man I married. Recently my ex reached out and told me he had intentions of marrying me. He also said getting married to my husband in such short time meant I was cheating, I had never cheated on him for good 4years we were together I met my husband when he had started ignoring me because I told him I was pregnant.



He abandoned me for months then came back when I had already met my husband and we have fixed date for our wedding .I’m just so shattered I don’t know how to control my feelings over my ex I even messaged him yesterday but seriously I don’t like what’s going on now I just need help and advice.

My ex is handsome, fair, tall and rich, my husband is handsome, dark, richer than my ex but he’s not very tall. Asides that, he is he’s a sweet man, I really want someone to help me please, I need advice.”

