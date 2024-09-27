type here...
“I’m still single because of my bad character” – Ahuofe Patri confesses

Ghanaian actress Ahuofe Patri has hilariously revealed why she’s still single despite being admired by many for her beauty.

In a short video posted on her social media, the actress revealed that a man interested in dating her asked why she, as a pretty woman, had not yet settled down.

In response, Ahuofe humorously admitted that her “bad attitude” has kept her single.

While the statement may have been made in jest, it has sparked conversations among her fans.

Recently, Ahuofe Patri also shared what she looks for in a life partner. According to the actress, her ideal man must be wealthy, God-fearing, and completely obsessed with her.

She made these revelations during a recent interview, during which she clarified that her much-discussed relationship with fellow actor Kalybos is purely platonic, and they are only close friends.

