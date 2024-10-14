I’m the one who divorced Naa Okailey and not otherwise – Kwaku Manu clarifies

Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu, has once again spoken about his divorce from ex-wife Naa Okailey Nyarko and her decision to remarry a white man in the United States.

During an interview on UTV’s United Showbiz, over the weekends, the Kumawood star disclosed that he’s not hurt about his divorce.

Kwaku Manu, known for his comedic roles and vibrant personality, surprised many by sharing that he was not heartbroken upon hearing about Naa Okailey’s second marriage to her obroni lover.

“Some of us understand life in the sense that we can start life with someone and not end with them,” – he explained.

He further clarified that although he didn’t marry with the intention of divorcing, he has accepted that sometimes relationships don’t work out as planned.

When asked about his recent trip to the United States, Kwaku Manu dismissed rumours suggesting the visit was connected to his ex-wife’s remarriage.

He emphasized that his visit was purely for personal reasons, including celebrating his birthday and shooting a movie series about heartbreak for his YouTube channel.



Kwaku Manu also disclosed that it was he who initiated the divorce, not Naa Okailey.

He pointed out that his decision to end the marriage was driven by his understanding of life’s challenges and the need to protect his well-being.

“In life, if you have courage and wisdom, you will not allow marriage to end your life,” – He stated

