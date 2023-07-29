type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyle"I'm the one who feeds and clothes my boyfriend but he blocks...
Lifestyle

“I’m the one who feeds and clothes my boyfriend but he blocks me anytime we fight” – Lady laments

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
I'm the one who feeds and clothes my boyfriend but he blocks me anytime we fight - Lady laments
- Advertisement -

A 23-year-old Nigerian woman has taken to social media to seek advice about her 30-year-old boyfriend, who blocks her after every fight.

In a post shared on Facebook, the lady revealed that she provides her boyfriend with financial support while he offers her advice on various matters.


However, she has noticed a pattern that whenever they have a misunderstanding, he blocks her on social media.

READ ALSO: Wife reveals how her husband forced her to be sleeping with a snake for his business to flourish

I'm the one who feeds and clothes my boyfriend but he blocks me anytime we fight - Lady laments

She cited two instances when this happened, and said she doesn’t know how to handle the situation because she loves him.

She wrote on Friday, July 28,

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

“Pls help me post ma. am 23 years in a relationship with a guy of 30years. We love each others, he advice me on what to do and what not to do but if he’s angry he don’t look face.

the problem most is am the one giving him money, he dnt use to help me and i dont care. frm one problem to another we fight we settle.2weeks ago we fight to the extend that we insult ourselve and he block me bt this monday we settle and we fight again and block me again. pls brothers and sisters I need ur advice and also sorry for delaying. I love him.”

Check the post below to know more…

READ ALSO: A Historic Milestone: UDS Tamale Campus Elects Its First Female SRC President

READ ALSO: Mcbrown’s TikTok husband talks about cancer and cries about not having a child

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Saturday, July 29, 2023
Accra
light rain
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
2.2mph
100 %
Sat
80 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
76 °
Wed
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways