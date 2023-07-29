“I’m the one who feeds and clothes my boyfriend but he blocks me anytime we fight” – Lady laments

- Advertisement -

A 23-year-old Nigerian woman has taken to social media to seek advice about her 30-year-old boyfriend, who blocks her after every fight.

In a post shared on Facebook, the lady revealed that she provides her boyfriend with financial support while he offers her advice on various matters.



However, she has noticed a pattern that whenever they have a misunderstanding, he blocks her on social media.

She cited two instances when this happened, and said she doesn’t know how to handle the situation because she loves him.

She wrote on Friday, July 28,

“Pls help me post ma. am 23 years in a relationship with a guy of 30years. We love each others, he advice me on what to do and what not to do but if he’s angry he don’t look face.

the problem most is am the one giving him money, he dnt use to help me and i dont care. frm one problem to another we fight we settle.2weeks ago we fight to the extend that we insult ourselve and he block me bt this monday we settle and we fight again and block me again. pls brothers and sisters I need ur advice and also sorry for delaying. I love him.”

