- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Gifty Adorye aka Empress Gifty has found her voice and reacted to the rumours about her marriage.

Weeks ago, someone who claimed to be a close friend of the musician revealed that the husband of Empress Gifty, Mr Hopeson Adorye has been jumping from one hotel to another just sleeping with ladies.

The unknown friend went on to say there are a lot of things happening in their home but the musician has put on tough skin pretending everything is okay.

In reacting to the rumours, Gifty has disclosed that she has no friends and doesn’t even open her doors for anyone.

According to her, she has a sister in the industry, as well as, a mother and father all in the industry but not a friend because none of the people she will describe as a friend is to be trusted.

She revealed that she didn’t marry a perfect man nor the most handsome or richest person in the world but rather a God-fearing man and that has always been her prayer request.

Gifty Osei in a live reaction announced that she wanted to be free in the marriage and that is what God has given her adding that her husband is a man every woman would love to marry because he respects everyone’s decision.

Watch the video below:

The musician reacting to the rumours that she is staying with her supposed rich husband in the house she received from her former husband.

But she in the video stated clearly that they were staying in a rented house adding that the only thing she received from her husband was her children and two passports.

She went further to curse the person who started spreading the rumours that her marriage home was on the verge of collapsing due to the cheating nature of her husband.