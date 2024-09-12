“I’m the only Gospel artiste in Ghana with an intact marriage” – Brother Sammy brags

Ghanaian gospel musician, Brother Sammy, has firmly denied rumours that his marriage has ended, stating emphatically that he is still happily married.

Speaking to Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM’s midmorning show ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ program, Brother Sammy set the record straight about his marital status, which has been the subject of much speculation.

“My marriage has not failed. I’m still married,” Brother Sammy declared.



“Contrary to public notion, it’s rekindled and blazing even more brightly.” – The gospel singer’s remarks were intended to dispel widespread rumours that his marriage was in trouble.

He went on to highlight the strength of his relationship, proudly asserting that, “Among the Gospel artistes, I’m the only one whose marriage is still intact and vibrant.”

Brother Sammy’s comments come at a time when conversations about marital stability among gospel musicians have become more prominent, especially following revelations from Ohemaa Mercy.

Recently, Ohemaa Mercy disclosed in an interview with Cookie Tee on TV3 that the Holy Spirit guided her to seek a divorce so she could fully commit to her ministry.

A statement that surprised many of her fans and sparked debate within the gospel community.