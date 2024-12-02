GhPageEntertainmentI'm The True Empress, Government Has Approved It- Empress Gifty
I’m The True Empress, Government Has Approved It- Empress Gifty

By Mzta Churchill
A video of Empress Gifty, subtly mocking actress Nana Ama McBrown has surfaced online.

The duo has been subtly fighting over who is the real “Empress”.

Whilst Ghanaians were pondering over who the real “Empress” was, actress Nana Ama McBrown in a viral video stated that she is no longer called Empress.

According to her, she has dropped the name Empress, hence, her followers and Ghanaians should call her “Her Excellency”.

Following her video, Empress Gifty has claimed ownership of the name Empress.

She noted in a viral video that she is the true Empress, as she claims the Government has even approved of that.

