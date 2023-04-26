Ayisha Modi has said she will be willing to donate her liver to Ghanaian musician KiDi should the need arise for an implant, if indeed reports of him battling with health complications are true.

The young musical artiste, known for his 2022 hit song “Touch It,” got many people worried after he shared a teaser of his new song scheduled for release on 27th April 2023, with a video of him making some inferences about his health.

This comes on the back of earlier reports that he was down with a stroke – rumours which have been debunked by his management and himself.

Through the lyrics of the song, KiDi suggested he was battling a liver-related condition which would live his fans in tears if it’s exposed to them.

On the back of this, many of his fans are hoping and praying that the lyrics of the song should not be the reality of his health.

One such person is Ayisha Modi who has come through with a message of consolation for KiDi to overcome whatever he’s currently battling behind closed doors.

Additionally, the socialite – whose name is seemingly tied to all forms of benevolent acts in this world – assured KiDi of her unflinching support should he need a liver donor.

“Dear @kidimusic I pray it’s not tru but if really it’s tru and you want a donor I could help if we compatible, she wrote sharing a video of the snippet. “This lyrics are scaring me. I pray and hope it’s just a lyrics and there is nothing more to it.

“This song we won’t sing along because the message it carries is heart breaking and we as Ghanaians are not ready to accept this.”

Without a shred of doubt, KiDi’s upcoming song will talk about his personal life and the predicaments he has suffered in recent times concerning his health.

Amidst the reports that the singer is allegedly suffering from liver cancer, some Ghanaians have emotionally reacted to the sad-trending story.

Check out some of the comments sampled below

Ernest Dogbey – I Covered U with the Blood of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. And I Declare Divine Healing from Above to locate U.

May God have Mercy on U. Faithful Is He

Anku Charles – God will heal you, don’t worry. Just believe that you are okay and forever you will be.

Rita Amuzu – Receive healing in Jesus name Amen

Dacosta Ahenkorah – Man you will be well ok. I wish you speedy. May God be with you. U will surely bounce back stronger

Joe Bigs II – He should go and buy COA MIXTURE and take it 3 months continues. He will be healed like a miracle

Obremponmaa Adusi – I didn’t like him n song but this particular one has hit my soul .awwww bro is well.

Edem Morgan – Receive Healing In every part of your Body in Jesus Name

Asante Kwasi – Bro I wish you speedy recovery in Juses name