IMF Bailout: “We have handed power to NDC, I’m so sad – Kennedy Agyapong

Maverick politician Kennedy Agyapong believes his government’s decision to go for an IMF bailout is a way of handing power to the opposition NDC.

As aspiring flagbearer of the NPP, Kennedy Agyapong has reacted by stating that the recent decision of the Akufo-Addo government would result in a massive defeat for the party in 2024.

The Assin Central MP added that any party that goes to the IMF has failed woefully which would result in NPP’s inability to “break the 8.”

Speaking at the NPP National Constituency Officers Welfare workshop at Koforidua in the Eastern Region on Friday, Kennedy Agyapong said:

“It’s like giving over power to the NDC without a vote or discussion right immediately because of the fuss we made, and I now regret saying that the NDC sought assistance from the IMF as a result of poor economic management. What am I going to say if NPP approaches the IMF? Therefore, it will be difficult to break the.

I’ll tell you the absolute truth: those who take you to the IMF cannot break the eight. You cannot read my lips, and I have no fear of anyone at the party.