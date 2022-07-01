type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsIMF Bailout: "We have handed power to NDC, I'm so sad -...
News

IMF Bailout: “We have handed power to NDC, I’m so sad – Kennedy Agyapong

By Albert
IMF Bailout:
- Advertisement -

Maverick politician Kennedy Agyapong believes his government’s decision to go for an IMF bailout is a way of handing power to the opposition NDC.

As aspiring flagbearer of the NPP, Kennedy Agyapong has reacted by stating that the recent decision of the Akufo-Addo government would result in a massive defeat for the party in 2024.

The Assin Central MP added that any party that goes to the IMF has failed woefully which would result in NPP’s inability to “break the 8.”

Speaking at the NPP National Constituency Officers Welfare workshop at Koforidua in the Eastern Region on Friday, Kennedy Agyapong said:

“It’s like giving over power to the NDC without a vote or discussion right immediately because of the fuss we made, and I now regret saying that the NDC sought assistance from the IMF as a result of poor economic management. What am I going to say if NPP approaches the IMF? Therefore, it will be difficult to break the.

I’ll tell you the absolute truth: those who take you to the IMF cannot break the eight. You cannot read my lips, and I have no fear of anyone at the party.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, July 1, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    78 %
    3.8mph
    75 %
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    81 °
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News