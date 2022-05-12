type here...
Immigration Officer escorting seized oil dies in an accident

By Qwame Benedict
Immigration officer Abraham Musah in an accident
Abraham Musah
An Immigration officer identified as Musah Abraham has met his untimely death in a road accident this afternoon.

According to a source, the deceased who is JRA 3 in the Immigration service was part of an operation on the Akatsi-Aflao road.

The deceased was part of the collection team of the GIS stationed at Aflao.

During their operation, they managed to seize oils allegedly smuggled in a commercial car into the country.

He was tasked to take the seized goods to their main office in Aflao and that was where the accident happened.

The source revealed that they called on a driver who normally helps to transport seized parcels to their main office in Aflao.

Shortly after leaving the scene where the goods were seized, the driver lost control and drove the car into an articulator truck that was parked on the shoulders of the road.

See the photos here


May his soul rest in Peace.

    Source:Ghpage

