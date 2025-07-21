Immigration officer killed by a speeding car

A tragic accident that happened near the Accra Arts Centre last Saturday night claimed the life of an Immigration Officer named Japhet Boateng Kyei.

As confirmed, the GIS officer was fatally knocked down by a speeding car after stopping to assist a stranded motorist.

According to eyewitnesses, Officer Kyei who was widely respected among his colleagues, had pulled over to aid a driver in distress.

After offering his help, he attempted to cross the road back to his vehicle when he was hit by a speeding Hyundai sedan.

The impact reportedly killed him on the spot, cutting short what many have described as a selfless act of kindness.

