type here...
News

Immigration officer killed by a speeding car

By Armani Brooklyn
Officer Kyei

A tragic accident that happened near the Accra Arts Centre last Saturday night claimed the life of an Immigration Officer named Japhet Boateng Kyei.

As confirmed, the GIS officer was fatally knocked down by a speeding car after stopping to assist a stranded motorist.

READ ALSO: Mempeasem: Body of missing woman found in plantain grove

- GhPage

According to eyewitnesses, Officer Kyei who was widely respected among his colleagues, had pulled over to aid a driver in distress.

After offering his help, he attempted to cross the road back to his vehicle when he was hit by a speeding Hyundai sedan.

The impact reportedly killed him on the spot, cutting short what many have described as a selfless act of kindness.

READ ALSO: Daniel Afful discovered dead

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Agnes

Guy unalives his sister to steal his phone and cosmetics

Woman crying and dead body

Mempeasem: Body of missing woman found in plantain grove

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, July 21, 2025
23.4 C
Accra

Also Read

University of Niger dismisses female student in viral video

University of Niger

Daniel Afful discovered dead

Daniel Afful

PHOTOS: Guy unalives lady he lodged in the hotel with

Lecturer dies on top of level 200 student

Dr Ibikunle

Student whose lecturer died on top of her arrested

Dr Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways