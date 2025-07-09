Immigration officer mysteriously goes missing

An officer with the Ghana Immigration Service, Stephen King Amoah, has been reported missing under mysterious circumstances since Thursday, July 3, 2025.

According to the family, Amoah left home that evening after receiving a call from a friend who allegedly owed him GHS200,000.

The friend, whose identity has not yet been officially disclosed, reportedly invited him to Ashongman Estates to repay the debt.

Before leaving, Amoah informed his wife about the meeting. Later that evening, his wife, who was away from home, received a message from her husband’s phone indicating he had returned home safely with the money.

Suspicious of the message, she asked Amoah’s brother to check on him at their residence. However, upon arrival, Amoah was nowhere to be found.

The family’s attempts to reach him since then have been unsuccessful.

His phone remains switched off, and no trace of him has been found.

In a twist, the friend who allegedly invited Amoah admitted to meeting him and claimed he not only paid the GHS200,000 debt but also gave him an additional GHS300,000 to keep safely.

The friend has since been arrested and is currently in police custody as investigations continue.

The disappearance has left the family distressed, as they continue to appeal for public support and swift action from law enforcement agencies.

The family is urging anyone with information about Stephen King Amoah’s whereabouts to contact 0242548965 or report to the nearest police station.

