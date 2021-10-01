type here...
GhPageNewsImpregnate me so I give it to my husband - Married woman...
News

Impregnate me so I give it to my husband – Married woman begs young man in leaked chat

By Kweku Derrick
Married woman
- Advertisement -


A chilling private chat between a young man in an amorous relationship with a married woman has thrown the internet into a frenzy.

The conversation which was leaked online captured the married woman begging her lover to impregnate her so she could give it to her husband.

The woman, who seemed deeply soaked in love, was willing to throw caution to the wind so she would conceive and make her husband believe he fathered the child.

Her desperation was so high that she offered to end her marriage and flea with her lover.

However, the man insisted that he is not going to grant her request because he does not intend to break her home.

Check out the screenshot of the conversation below:

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, October 1, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
74 %
2.9mph
40 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News