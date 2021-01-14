type here...
In the presence of my King- Nana Aba Anamoah eulogizes Sarkodie
In the presence of my King- Nana Aba Anamoah eulogizes Sarkodie

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Nana Aba Anamoah’s admiration for Sarkodie has gone to new levels as she eulogized him in a new post on social media.

The seasoned journalist crowned Sarkodie her King with a tweet, after the iconic rapper made a guest appearance on GHOne TV’s Next TV star show.

Posting a picture of herself and the rapper from the show with the caption, ” In the presence of my King”, the award-winning media personality honoured Sarkodie and appreciated him for his presence on the show.

As a special guest judge on last Sunday’s show, Sarkodie with Bridget Otoo and Nana Aba herself presided over the show.

The next TV star show on GHOne is a show in search of budding journalists with the talent to take over the media space and this is its maiden edition.

Nana Aba Anamoah and Sarkodie share an amazing friendship as they both regard each other as aces in their line of work.

Source:GHPAGE

