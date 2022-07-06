type here...
GhPageSports"Ready for Black Stars" - Inaki Williams finally confirms Ghana switch
Sports

"Ready for Black Stars" – Inaki Williams finally confirms Ghana switch

By Albert
Inaki Williams has confirmed his intention to play for Ghana’s Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Inaki was in Ghana with his younger brother, Nico, for vacation in early June and met with the Ghana Football Association about a possible nationality switch.

Inaki Williams stated in a video posted on his Twitter page to confirm his decision, “Today a new challenge begins. From now on, I’ll defend the shirt of Ghana.”

In an interview last year, Inaki expressed reservations about switching nationalities for Ghana, saying, “My parents are from Accra, and I really enjoy going.”

“But I wasn’t born or raised there, my culture is here, and there are players who are more important.”

“I don’t think it would be right to take the place of someone who truly deserves to go and feels completely at home in Ghana,” he added.

However, much has changed since the interview, including the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a massive platform that many players aspire to.

It remains to be seen whether Nico Williams, Inaki’s younger brother, will follow suit and represent Ghana’s Black Stars.

Ghana’s Black Stars will compete in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they will face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

