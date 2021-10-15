‘Incoming mother of my twins’ – Funny Face says as he introduces new curvy baby mama

- Advertisement -

After suffering a serious mental breakdown over her relationship with Vanessa (the mother of his twins), Funny Face has resurfaced on social media to introduce his incoming baby mama.

We all know Funny Face’s obsession with big and curvy backside of women. Despite his troubles with his two baby mamas who are both endowed, the comic actor has gone for another woman.

He first shared a video of himself smooching the lady identified as Kukua in a car and registered that she was his new friend.

Funny face shared a photo of the same girl and told the world what she really means to him.

The actor thanked the lady for being there for him when the world repudiated him and declared not to hide her from the world anymore.

He said the time has come for his fans and the world to know his new baby mama.

The comedian said he was going to use part of the money he will get from Adebayor to sponsor a trip for the girl to any holiday destination.

READ HIS POST BELOW;

“GYE NYAME “ ??? .. @brianamoateng .. PAPA , do you remember” prophecy “ .. JEHOVAH is gonna make me like “ ABRAHAM … well Da prophecy …. Has started working … ???? .. GOD bless you for being der for me When da world Rejected me ????? #FUNNYFANS .. I promise not hide anything from you all again .. I was quite when a woman gave my child to another man because I was broke !!! ??? so from today I won’t hide anything from you guys again .. your new incoming Twin boys MOTHER .. obaaa KUKUA .. love you baby ??????? No MOrE secrets !! #FUNNYFANS ur incoming queen ? ???? and @e_adebayor .. if we sign da contract .. I will use some of the “ ur money “ to sponsor her trip ???????????? I have forgotten to take my 7:30 medicine ? Asem aba .. secrets upon secrets to be revealed”