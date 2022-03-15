type here...
Increase in fuel prices: Sarkodie reacts, reveals his next line of action
Increase in fuel prices: Sarkodie reacts, reveals his next line of action

By Albert
Increase in fuel prices: Sarkodie reacts, reveals his next line of action
Rapper Sarkodie has revealed his next line of action as far as the consistent increase in fuel prices is concerned.

According to him, he would be making a personal decision on the increase in fuel prices if the situation persists.

With a scheduled increase in fuel prices from GH¢8 per litre to GH¢11 per litre on Wednesday, March 16 2022, Sarkodie has said he would remain indoors.

Revealing his plans in a tweet, the ‘Non-Living Thing” hitmaker who is currently cooling off in the UK said he would not step out in his car when he returns to Ghana.

The increase in fuel prices had influenced Sarkodie’s decision to stay indoors in order to save money…he would resort to the use of the internet to interact with his close circles.

Increase in fuel prices: Sarkodie reacts, reveals his next line of action

Some of the comments his posts garnered are as follows:

@Addailsonkey wrote: Uk is also experiencing the same but u are not indoors. Why? Explain with figures and diagrams?

@OsikaniBoampong2 wrote: Hahahaha the billionaires are even crying Anyways just joking u are just saying this for some of us to know how it feels keke

@AnnanPerry wrote: The Npp in you is bigger than the elephant in the flag. You can’t dare call out this government like you will see how all your plugs will be disconnected

