Increase our monthly allowance, GHC559 insufficient – NSS personnel appeal to gov’t

- Advertisement -

Some unhappy personnel of the National Service Scheme have called on the government to consider an increment in the monthly allowances.

According to them, the current monthly allowance of 559 cedis is not enough to match up to the rising cost of living in the country.

They expressed their grievances to the media after a visit to the Mole National Park as part of the National Service Personnel week celebration.

The outgoing president of national service personnel for Northern, North East, and Savannah Regions, Abukari Eliassu Kurabaso, said the current allowance is woefully inadequate.

“We have seen an increment in the minimum wage rate in the country, but we are yet to see an increase in service allowances. We are making a passionate appeal to the government to increase it a bit for us,” he was quoted by Citi News as saying.

“We rely solely on the allowance, and it is insufficient, taking into consideration all the expenses we will be making.”

All graduates of tertiary institutions in Ghana are mandated by law to complete a year’s mandatory service at various institutions across the country.

They are currently paid a monthly allowance of GH¢559.

The last time personnel witnessed an increase in their allowance was in April 2017.

The allowance was increased from GH¢350.00 a month to GH¢559.04 a month.