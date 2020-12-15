- Advertisement -

NDC’s flagbearer and ex-president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has given the only condition under which he will accept the election results and concede losing the 2020 elections.

He says an independent audit of the results of this year’s general elections will help clear heads of doubts about the Electoral Commission and key, to put matters to rest once and for all.

Mahama has been on his grounds following the declaration that the EC has exhibited revolting incompetency in its conduct of the just-ended 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls.

Speaking in the latest interview on Voice of America (VOA) with host Peter Clottey, the NDC flagbearer reiterated the election supervising body, EC has failed Ghanaians with its irregularities on the polls they conducted.

“This is the most incompetent elections we’ve had. I mean, everything about this elections does not reach the standards that Ghana’s Electoral Commission has attained for itself,” Mahama said.

He said if an independent audit is done on the EC’s results and the outcome proves that he had lost the elections, he will accept it and walk away as he had done in the past.

“I think that the incompetence that the EC has shown, will be useful for us to do a forensic audit of the EC’s own systems and the numbers to come to what the final number for the EC is because as at now, I don’t know what number they are going to gazette.”

Nonetheless, John Mahama explained he is not ready to concede defeat in the just-ended December 7 elections because of the over six million Ghanaian voters who voted for him on election day.

“In the interest of the more than six million people who voted for me, I must uphold our democracy and hold our Electoral Commission to higher standards and hold this government to higher standards in terms of democracy the way they’ve conducted this election; the government and the Electoral Commission is a dent to our democratic credentials”