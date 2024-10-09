GhPageEntertainmentIndustry players and celebrities failed to show up at Mzbel's mum's funeral
Entertainment

Industry players and celebrities failed to show up at Mzbel’s mum’s funeral

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of MzBel
MzBel

Award-winning musician Mzbel has taken to social media to question the rationale of getting a lot of friends when those people fail to show up in times of grief.

Mzbel last weekend laid her mother to rest but to her utmost surprise people she called friends failed to show up to mourn her loss.

After the burial, Mzbel took to social media to express her feelings in a post asking about the essence of having plenty of friends who fail to do basic things like calling, texting and even joining them to grieve.

She posted: “What is the point of following and trying to connect with so many people here when they can’t call, text, dm or show up in your moment of grief.”

See the screenshot of her post below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
82.7 ° F
82.7 °
82.7 °
69 %
1mph
34 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways