Award-winning musician Mzbel has taken to social media to question the rationale of getting a lot of friends when those people fail to show up in times of grief.

Mzbel last weekend laid her mother to rest but to her utmost surprise people she called friends failed to show up to mourn her loss.

After the burial, Mzbel took to social media to express her feelings in a post asking about the essence of having plenty of friends who fail to do basic things like calling, texting and even joining them to grieve.

She posted: “What is the point of following and trying to connect with so many people here when they can’t call, text, dm or show up in your moment of grief.”

See the screenshot of her post below: