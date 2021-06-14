Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has broken silence after his near-fist fight with showbiz analyst, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo on UTV’s United Showbiz.

The musician received a plethora of backlash after he resorted to insults and self-praises in an explosive outburst after Arnold reiterated his statements about him as a “confused and inconsistent” artiste.

Arnold, on the other hand, earned the praise of many industry players and showbiz fanatics for displaying courage and maturity in articulating a level headed argument on the show.

In reaction to the one-sided praise in favour of Arnold, Shatta Wale called out persons in the entertainment industry for patting the journalist on the back and rather criticizing him for his attitude on live TV.

He suggested that he won’t allow anyone to condemn him by saying he has a bad lifestyle when the same industry people take turns to sleep with media personality, Abena Korkor, indiscriminately.

In a post on Facebook he wrote: “So called industry deh chop abena korkor 1 by 1 and dem say me my lifestyle no good? dem no like my character ? ? Time will sure tell oneday la ! Industry Rapist !!!”.

Countless reactions have trailed Shatta Wale’s post, with many criticising him for “fighting a lost battle.”

Background

The genesis of the hot exchange between the two follows Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo’s expressive views on Shatta Wale’s State of the Industry Address during the previous edition of the show.

Shatta Wale had among other things said that Ghana does not have a unique music genre and that has been one of the industry’s major setback. He also urged Ghanaians to support an agenda to play 90% of Ghanaian music and 10% foreign tunes.

Days after his address, Arnold lashed out at Shatta Wale for proposing an agenda he did not support in the past.

According to Arnold, Shatta Wale had in the past insulted pundits for making the same suggestions he raised in his address hence, needs to render an unqualified apology to them.

A furious Shatta Wale however a vicious attack on Arnold and demanded a reaction and apology for describing him as confused.

Watch the video below.