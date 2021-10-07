type here...
Inexperienced thief busted after stealing car he couldn’t drive

By Lizbeth Brown
Thief steals car
A car thief has been apprehended by the police after his attempt to bolt away with a car failed.

In a video sighted by GhPage, the suspect crossed the driver of the SUV at gunpoint and push him out of the car.

The victim who was visibly shaken by the act got out of the vehicle with both hands up without fighting back.

The suspect then decided to drive away with the stolen car but failed after several attempts.

It was obvious the thief did not know how to drive a car and was later arrested by the police.

