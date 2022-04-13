type here...
“It does not even shake” – Nollywood actress Ini Edo exposed over fake bum

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has been called out on social media for rocking a fake bum.

The uproar came after a video of her dancing hit the internet.

Per the content of the video, although Ini Edo was dancing and moving her body, it never shook or dangled.

The supposed fake bum was glued to her backside as she tried hard to make it shake.

Many believe Ini Edo has gone in for a buttocks surgery which was probably not done well….reason she could not make it shake even when she dances.

It’s a known fact that most celebrities live fake lives but Ini Edo’s unshakable bum has actually given enough credence to that popular notion.

