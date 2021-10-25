type here...
Inmates at Ankaful Prison hail Shatta Wale as he arrives at the facility

By Mr. Tabernacle
Shatta Wale has not had it cool in the last few days while in the grips of Ghana Police following his fake gunshot attack.

Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah was arrested on Tuesday, October 19, for spreading false news.

The Dancehall musician has been given a one week remand time at the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison after pleading not guilty to the charge of the publication of false news that caused fear and panic.

Well, a new video sighted online captures the moment the embattled dancehall musician arrived at the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison to start his remand term.

Inmates at the correctional facility gave Shatta Wale a rousing welcome and cheered him on as he walked past them with full security.

In the footage obtained, the prisoners yelled his name and praised him for joining them.

Watch the video below;

His next court appearance is slated for Tuesday, October 26, 2021. It is however not yet clear whether he will be granted bail to enable him to carry the baton as planned.

Source:GHPAGE

