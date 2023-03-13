type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"She said the seat was too hot for her" -Insider drops exclusive...
Entertainment

“She said the seat was too hot for her” -Insider drops exclusive details of why McBrown quit UTV

By Kweku Derrick
Dr-Osei-Kwame-Despite-Nana-Ama-McBrown-Fadda-Dickson
- Advertisement -

You may already have seen or heard that actress Nana Ama McBrown has severed ties with UTV as host of United Showbiz.

She has now joined Onua TV, a subsidiary of Media General. Her unveiling was done on Monday morning, heralded by a traditional display of Ashanti culture.

But the question on the lips of many curious people, including us at GHPage is; why did McBrown leave UTV where she was not seen only as an employee but a family to its owners?

Subscribe to watch new videos

Well, we have been doing some digging to find answers to the same question you may also be having on your mind.

Here is what we have unraveled so far

According to first-hand information shared by Instagram blogger ThoseCalledCelebs, Nana Ama McBrown did not tender her resignation to the management of Despite Media.

In fact, the relationship between McBrown and Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Fada Dickson and people of the top hierarchy was so strong that they never anticipated her exit.

Apparently, they were as shocked as we were to hear in the blogs and on social media that McBrown was heading to Media General, but they treated the rumours with a pinch of salt.

Subscribe to watch new videos

According to the grapevine source, right after McBrown settled her GH¢60,000 fine for contempt of court, alongside Kwame A-Plus and Mr Logic, she asked for sick leave with the excuse that she was still experiencing pains in her arm.

But days later, the management of UTV and McBrown has a crunch meeting where she is quoted to have said that “the seat was too hot for her” – referring to her job as host of United Showbiz.

Read the full details in the screenshots below

McBrown exit details
McBrown exit-1
McBrown exit-2

So there, you have it!

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 13, 2023
    Accra
    broken clouds
    83.4 ° F
    83.4 °
    83.4 °
    74 %
    3.7mph
    56 %
    Mon
    83 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News