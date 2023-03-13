- Advertisement -

You may already have seen or heard that actress Nana Ama McBrown has severed ties with UTV as host of United Showbiz.

She has now joined Onua TV, a subsidiary of Media General. Her unveiling was done on Monday morning, heralded by a traditional display of Ashanti culture.

But the question on the lips of many curious people, including us at GHPage is; why did McBrown leave UTV where she was not seen only as an employee but a family to its owners?

Well, we have been doing some digging to find answers to the same question you may also be having on your mind.

Here is what we have unraveled so far

According to first-hand information shared by Instagram blogger ThoseCalledCelebs, Nana Ama McBrown did not tender her resignation to the management of Despite Media.

In fact, the relationship between McBrown and Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Fada Dickson and people of the top hierarchy was so strong that they never anticipated her exit.

Apparently, they were as shocked as we were to hear in the blogs and on social media that McBrown was heading to Media General, but they treated the rumours with a pinch of salt.

According to the grapevine source, right after McBrown settled her GH¢60,000 fine for contempt of court, alongside Kwame A-Plus and Mr Logic, she asked for sick leave with the excuse that she was still experiencing pains in her arm.

But days later, the management of UTV and McBrown has a crunch meeting where she is quoted to have said that “the seat was too hot for her” – referring to her job as host of United Showbiz.

Read the full details in the screenshots below

So there, you have it!