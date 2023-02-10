- Advertisement -

Exciting news broke on Thursday, Feb 9, 2023, that controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger may have secretly tied the knot for the second time.

This comes after her children took to their respective Instagram handles to post videos of their mother seemingly dressed like a bride while congratulating her.

Though the posts explicitly didn’t say Afia was married, the congratulatory captions suggested so. This stoked surprising reactions among her fans and followers.

Moments after the report, fresh information popped up suggesting Afia Schwar’s newly married husband is a chief whom she snatched from another woman.

Another source claimed her new hubby is a big-time businessman who’s into real estate and oil and gas.

In yet another revelation made by an insider, she spotted Afia Schwar at a Waakye Joint around Wisconsin University at North Legon in Accra on her supposed wedding day.

This begs the question “why would a bride be seen roaming in town for food on the day of her marriage ceremony – a mistaken identity or fake news?”

GHPage is also informed that the alleged wedding video is from a photo shoot for her upcoming birthday on 14 February.

She will be 40 years, and it appears she’s being showered with congratulatory messages for hitting a milestone age.