type here...
GhPage News Insider gives reasons why Ewe chiefs boycotted Rawlings' funeral
News

Insider gives reasons why Ewe chiefs boycotted Rawlings’ funeral

By Qwame Benedict
Insider gives reasons why Ewes chiefs boycotted Rawlings' funeral
Jerry Rawlings and Ewe Chiefs
- Advertisement -

The mortal remains of late president Jerry John Rawlings would today be buried after he was laid in state for two days.

Yesterday, which happened to be the last day of him being laid in state saw the Asanti’s perform their funeral rites for him which raised questions as to why an Ashanti rites would be performed for an Ewe person.

According to some people it doesn’t look and sound right for such a thing to happen since every tribe cherishes their sons and daughters.

Anita Desoso who happens to be the Former National Women of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has come out to explain why the Ewe chiefs decided to sit back.

Speaking in an interview with Adom FM has pointed accusing finger at Nana konadu Agyemang Rawlings as the reason why the Ewe chiefs are relunctant.

According to her, the wife of the former president failed to involve them in the organization of the funeral of their son and father hence they decided not to be involved in the final burial rites.

“We have left the funeral for Nana Konadu. You will realize that the Ewe Chiefs have decided not to get involved because they were disrespected. They were supposed to have organized meetings. The traditional leaders should have come there and there will be traditional display under the funeral of the late former President,” she said.

She continued: “Nana Konadu is just a wife, the ewe people are supposed to be leading this funeral and directing her as to what is supposed to be done. But she has disregarded the family and is doing what she wants.”

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Accra
mist
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
2.9mph
20 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News