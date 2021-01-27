Insider gives reasons why Ewe chiefs boycotted Rawlings’ funeral

- Advertisement -

The mortal remains of late president Jerry John Rawlings would today be buried after he was laid in state for two days.

Yesterday, which happened to be the last day of him being laid in state saw the Asanti’s perform their funeral rites for him which raised questions as to why an Ashanti rites would be performed for an Ewe person.

According to some people it doesn’t look and sound right for such a thing to happen since every tribe cherishes their sons and daughters.

Anita Desoso who happens to be the Former National Women of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has come out to explain why the Ewe chiefs decided to sit back.

Speaking in an interview with Adom FM has pointed accusing finger at Nana konadu Agyemang Rawlings as the reason why the Ewe chiefs are relunctant.

According to her, the wife of the former president failed to involve them in the organization of the funeral of their son and father hence they decided not to be involved in the final burial rites.

“We have left the funeral for Nana Konadu. You will realize that the Ewe Chiefs have decided not to get involved because they were disrespected. They were supposed to have organized meetings. The traditional leaders should have come there and there will be traditional display under the funeral of the late former President,” she said.

She continued: “Nana Konadu is just a wife, the ewe people are supposed to be leading this funeral and directing her as to what is supposed to be done. But she has disregarded the family and is doing what she wants.”