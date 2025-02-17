type here...
Inspector Twumasi Taakum Fails To Appear Before The Court; Family Of Maadwoa Who Was Sh0t Speak

By Mzta Churchill

Today, February 17 was slated for the court hearing of Inspector Twumasi, the policeman who was reported to have shot his girlfriend.

The court hearing was slated to take place at the Adum High Court at exactly 9am.

Per the report available at the news desk of Gh Page, all, except Inspector Twumasi, known also as Taakum went.

Per the report, Inspector Twumasi has said that he is not feeling so well, hence, his inability to appear before the court earlier today.

Speaking on the issue, the family members of the late Maadjoa have said that they are pleased by the actions of the police.

According to them, they are very optimistic and have high hopes that in the end, they would seek justice for their daughter.

