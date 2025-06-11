type here...
Entertainment

Inspiring: A 40-year-old man takes part in the 2025 BECE

By Mzta Churchill

“Wonders shall never end”, indeed, these adages were not said for nothing as inspiring scenes of a man taking part in the 2025 BECE pop-up online.

To all and sundry, the 2025 BECE commenced today and after the first paper, wonders are being seen across social media platforms.

Information gathered by Gh Page has it that a 40-year-old man named Larry took part in the 2025 BECE.

It is uncovered that, Larry, the 40-year-old man who resides in Tamale traveled to the Ahafo Region to take part in the 2025 BECE.

- GhPage
- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Woba no adwuma b3n Na )y3- Rashad slaps sense into the mother of Tiktoker Yaa Baby after saying her...

What is the sense in publicly displaying a gun?- King Asu B reacts to Yaa Baby’s death

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Thursday, June 12, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

TikToker GhKobby shoots his girlfriend YaaBaby to death

Yaa Baby and GHKobby

Video of Yaa Baby flaunting the gun which was later used to kill her by her boyfriend

Baby Yaa

Guy shares baby mama’s cheating videos with 7 different men

Baby Mama

Last TikTok post of Yaa Baby

Yaa Baby

Husband returns from work to find wife in bed with another man

Cheating wife
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways