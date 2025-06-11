Inspiring: A 40-year-old man takes part in the 2025 BECE

“Wonders shall never end”, indeed, these adages were not said for nothing as inspiring scenes of a man taking part in the 2025 BECE pop-up online.

To all and sundry, the 2025 BECE commenced today and after the first paper, wonders are being seen across social media platforms.

Information gathered by Gh Page has it that a 40-year-old man named Larry took part in the 2025 BECE.

It is uncovered that, Larry, the 40-year-old man who resides in Tamale traveled to the Ahafo Region to take part in the 2025 BECE.