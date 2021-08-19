- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress Joyce Adu Safowaa has lost her official Instagram page after attacking the ex-wife of business mogul Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah known in showbiz as Akua GMB.

It is not known what might have caused Instagram’s decision to take down Adu Safowaa’s account but one IG user is suggesting that she reported.

According to the account user who shared screenshots on Instagram, she reported Adu Safowaa for her account to be deleted back in May.

The anonymous user revealed that Adu Safowaa was too loud hence the decision to report her account.

Adu Safowaa became famous after featuring in the popular Adonko Bitters television advert.

The screenshot shared by the reporter showed a feedback message from Instagram confirming that Adu Safowaa’s page had been deleted based on the report.

The message indicated that Adu Safowaa’s account had been deleted for engaging in hate speech which goes against Instagram’s community guidelines.

See screenshot below:

Adu Safowaah