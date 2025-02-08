Internet data costs to be reduced by committee set up by Sam George

Minister of Communications, Samuel Nartey George, has announced plans to establish an inter-ministerial committee to examine and address the high cost of data in Ghana.

Sam George revealed that he had already directed the management of the Communications Ministry to begin the process, with the committee expected to be set up within the next 14 days.

The minister-designate reaffirmed his commitment to lowering data costs, expressing confidence that Ghanaians will begin to see changes before the end of the year.

Sam George also emphasized that his policy decisions will be guided by engagement with key stakeholders, particularly telecom operators and industry regulators.

He further described his leadership approach as a reset for Ghana’s digital economy, ensuring that decisions are made in collaboration with industry players.