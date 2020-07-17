- Advertisement -

An arrest warrant has been issued by the International Criminal Police (Interpol) for Samuel Adam Fosters alias Samuel Adam Mahama over his involvement in the Airbus bribery scandal.

The reason for his arrest is that he has allegedly hand over hefty bribed in other to get public officials of Ghana to buy aircraft made by Airbus.

According to the statement, Mr. Adam Mahama is said to have work with others to create an entity with the purpose of bribing government officials to help Airbus sell aircraft to Ghana.

According to Interpol, if Samuel Adam Mahama is successfully prosecuted he is liable to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 25 years.

Read the details of Mr Adam Mahama’s arrest warrant below:

Earlier this year, it emerged that some top Ghanaian officials allegedly received bribes from Airbus to grant the company business favours.

UK court documents revealed that the bribery scandal happened between 2009 and 2015 when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was in power.

Ghana is one of five countries caught up in the scandal, with Airbus subsequently being slapped with a £3 billion fine.