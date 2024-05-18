Medikal is still speaking out and has thing time revealed that he once invested over $300k into one of the numerous businesses of his now ex-wife Fella Makafui.

In a self-recorded video, the ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker disclosed that looking at the bad things Fella’s exes which included a landguard did to her after they broke up, he vowed to be different.

He disclosed that Fella Makafui always came out with business ideas and explained the benefits they would reap from those businesses.

Since he was her husband and wanted her to be happy in life he willingly invested into the businesses without thinking of the benefit he was going to get at the end.

According to him, the money he was making from music could take care of them but since she wanted to do something for her he had to offer his support to make sure it succeeds.

Medikal continued that at a point she invested over $300,000 into one of Fella Makafui’s businesses and she came to give him Ghc10k or Gh20K as the profit from the business.

Watch the video below: