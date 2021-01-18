Investigation reveals Pastor who murdered his daughter did that for ritual purpose

- Advertisement -

A self-styled Pastor identified as Boakye Gideon of the Heavens Kingdom Palace Ministry International in Accra who was arrested by the Ghana Police Service for killing his 9-year-old daughter has confessed the reason for the act.

According to the Police, the suspect disclosed to them that he beating the poor girl for committing an offence and she collapsed and died.

But evidence gathered from the scene of the crime suggests the deceased was gruesomely murdered by her biological upon directives from an unnamed ritualist whom he claims is a senior pastor.

Though police investigators are tight-lipped over details as they conduct a DNA Analysis on the skeletal remains of the exhumed body to establish if indeed it is the body of the girl, close family members including an uncle disclosed to this portal they suspect she was deliberately murdered.

Pastor Gideon Boakye who is currently in the custody of Nkoranza Police Command in the Bono East Region upon his arrest on Wednesday January 13, 2020 confessed that he killed his daughter and secretly buried her at Nkoranza cemetery.

He later led the police and the family members to Nkoranza cemetery where he showed them where he buried his daughter after the dastardly act.

An uncle of the deceased identified as Nyarfo Samuel in an interview revealed that Boakye Queenster known popularly among relations as Maame Ama has been staying with her mother’s family in Nkoranza since she was born until recently when the man came for her.

Part of the text culled from Mynewsgh