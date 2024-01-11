type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentEbony lookalike, iOna Reine and ties the knot with Bishop Nana Kwame...
Entertainment

Ebony lookalike, iOna Reine and ties the knot with Bishop Nana Kwame Owusu Okrah – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Mercy Onuawonto Sam, a celebrated Ghanaian singer who goes by the stage name iOna Reine, and her beloved, Bishop-Elect Nana Kwame Owusu Okrah, embarked on a sacred journey of matrimony, joining their lives together in a joyous union.

The special occasion was graced with the presence of loved ones, family members, and well-wishers who gathered to witness and celebrate their love.

On January 11, 2024, iOna married Bishop Nana Kwame in a beautiful ceremony at McCarthy Hills in Accra.

The couple’s families and friends gathered for the traditional marriage ceremony.

The groom wore a red and green shirt, and the bride wore a white street dress with matching white headgear and a maroon belt.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Subscribe to watch new videos

TODAY

Thursday, January 11, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
84.1 ° F
84.1 °
84.1 °
74 %
3.5mph
54 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more