Ebony lookalike, iOna Reine and ties the knot with Bishop Nana Kwame Owusu Okrah – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Mercy Onuawonto Sam, a celebrated Ghanaian singer who goes by the stage name iOna Reine, and her beloved, Bishop-Elect Nana Kwame Owusu Okrah, embarked on a sacred journey of matrimony, joining their lives together in a joyous union.

The special occasion was graced with the presence of loved ones, family members, and well-wishers who gathered to witness and celebrate their love.

On January 11, 2024, iOna married Bishop Nana Kwame in a beautiful ceremony at McCarthy Hills in Accra.

The couple’s families and friends gathered for the traditional marriage ceremony.

The groom wore a red and green shirt, and the bride wore a white street dress with matching white headgear and a maroon belt.